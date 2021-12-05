Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, read thank you cards from children during a break at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 12, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn and U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore/ 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794522
    VIRIN: 210512-F-JY979-0001
    Filename: DOD_108335691
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dear, Military Person, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #HomelandDefense
    #WeHaveTheWatch
    #StrengthOfTheNation
    #JFLCCResponds
    #FederalVaccineResponse
    #FedVaxResp

