U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, read thank you cards from children during a break at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 12, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn and U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore/ 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794522
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-JY979-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335691
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dear, Military Person, by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
