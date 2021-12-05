DOD Leaders Brief House Armed Services Committee on Involvement in Afghanistan, Part 2

David F. Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs; and Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, deputy director for politico-military affairs for the Joint Staff, speak before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the future of military assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, U.S. military operations and the security situation in Afghanistan, May 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:48:10
|Location:
|US
