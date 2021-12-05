DOD Leaders Brief House Armed Services Committee on Involvement in Afghanistan, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



David F. Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs; and Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, deputy director for politico-military affairs for the Joint Staff, speak before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the future of military assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, U.S. military operations and the security situation in Afghanistan, May 12, 2021.