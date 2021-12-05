Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Brief House Armed Services Committee on Involvement in Afghanistan, Part 1

    05.12.2021

    David F. Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs; and Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, deputy director for politico-military affairs for the Joint Staff, speak before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the future of military assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, U.S. military operations and the security situation in Afghanistan, May 12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:44
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:27:15
    Location: US

    This work, DOD Leaders Brief House Armed Services Committee on Involvement in Afghanistan, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

