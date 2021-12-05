Hill Air Force Base Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by showing traditional Asian recipes.
Produced by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794506
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-RO673-165
|Filename:
|DOD_108335479
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Cooking: Tech. Sgt. Cathrine Carpenter, by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT