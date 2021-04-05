A instructional video about a device that allows Airmen from the 375th Security Forces Squadron to process people onto base more efficiently while properly following COVID-19 procedures on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 13:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794503
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-XS544-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108335463
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scan onto Scott, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT