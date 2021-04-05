Scan onto Scott

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A instructional video about a device that allows Airmen from the 375th Security Forces Squadron to process people onto base more efficiently while properly following COVID-19 procedures on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 13:23
    Category: PSA
    375th SFS
    Innovation
    Elevate

