Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Thrailkill, a Boatswain's mate attached Coast guard Station Annapolis, discusses operations at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, Maryland, May 4, 2021. Coast Guard Station Annapolis performs search and rescue missions, escorts and law enforcement boardings. (U.S.Coast Guard video production by Seaman Lyric Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794495
|VIRIN:
|210504-G-G0105-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108335279
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guardsman discusses operations at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT