    Coast Guardsman discusses operations at Coast Guard Station Annapolis

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Thrailkill, a Boatswain's mate attached Coast guard Station Annapolis, discusses operations at Coast Guard Station Annapolis, Maryland, May 4, 2021. Coast Guard Station Annapolis performs search and rescue missions, escorts and law enforcement boardings. (U.S.Coast Guard video production by Seaman Lyric Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:46
    Location: US

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Station Annapolis
    MyCG

