Pittsburgh District Commendatory Awards Call for Nominations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794490" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District annual Commendatory Awards will recognize those employees/teams who were involved in specific acts or activities which contributed to the welfare and morale of co-workers or enhanced the reputation or mission of the Pittsburgh District. We will recognize award recipients at the Corps Day celebration. The District Awards Committee will recommend outstanding candidates who meet a high degree of excellence in the specific criteria from those nominations submitted. Multiple award recipients are possible in each category. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)