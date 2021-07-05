The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District annual Commendatory Awards will recognize those employees/teams who were involved in specific acts or activities which contributed to the welfare and morale of co-workers or enhanced the reputation or mission of the Pittsburgh District. We will recognize award recipients at the Corps Day celebration. The District Awards Committee will recommend outstanding candidates who meet a high degree of excellence in the specific criteria from those nominations submitted. Multiple award recipients are possible in each category. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794490
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-TI382-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108335101
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pittsburgh District Commendatory Awards Call for Nominations, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
