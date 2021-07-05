Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District Commendatory Awards Call for Nominations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District annual Commendatory Awards will recognize those employees/teams who were involved in specific acts or activities which contributed to the welfare and morale of co-workers or enhanced the reputation or mission of the Pittsburgh District. We will recognize award recipients at the Corps Day celebration. The District Awards Committee will recommend outstanding candidates who meet a high degree of excellence in the specific criteria from those nominations submitted. Multiple award recipients are possible in each category. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794490
    VIRIN: 210507-A-TI382-225
    Filename: DOD_108335101
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District Commendatory Awards Call for Nominations, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT