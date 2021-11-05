Special thanks to all of our civilian employees who have been in federal civil service for 45 years or more.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794483
|VIRIN:
|210511-D-VR118-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108335075
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For Your Dedication & Selfless Service, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT