BAMC's Military Spouse Appreciation Day Ceremony

On Military Spouse Appreciation Day we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses. Their commitment and support help to keep our country safe. America’s military spouses are the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are silent heroes who are essential to the strength of the nation, and they serve our country just like their loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794482
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-CD868-030
|Filename:
|DOD_108335074
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
