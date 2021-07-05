Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC's Military Spouse Appreciation Day Ceremony

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    On Military Spouse Appreciation Day we honor the contributions and sacrifices made by military spouses. Their commitment and support help to keep our country safe. America’s military spouses are the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are silent heroes who are essential to the strength of the nation, and they serve our country just like their loved ones.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC's Military Spouse Appreciation Day Ceremony, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military spouse
    BAMC

