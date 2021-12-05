Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG Gavin Lawrence, Commander, DLA Troop Support, Farewell to DLA Troop Support Workforce

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    BG Gavin Lawrence, Commander, DLA Troop Support, bids farewell to the amazing DLA Troop Support workforce. We thank BG Lawrence for his service and wish him luck as he moves on to serves as the deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794479
    VIRIN: 210512-D-LU733-430
    Filename: DOD_108335014
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Gavin Lawrence, Commander, DLA Troop Support, Farewell to DLA Troop Support Workforce, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Troop Support

