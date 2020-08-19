Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Baltimore District Dam Safety Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Nicole Strong 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Dam Safety Program manager, provides an overview of the District's dam safety program at Foster J. Sayers Dam, Centre County, Pa., August 19, 2020. Please note: Inspection footage was taken prior to the mask mandate on Federal property. (U.S. Army video by Nicole Strong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794476
    VIRIN: 200819-A-WO535-217
    Filename: DOD_108334985
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Baltimore District Dam Safety Program, by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Baltimore
    USACE-NAD
    USACE-NAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT