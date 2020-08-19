USACE Baltimore District Dam Safety Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Dam Safety Program manager, provides an overview of the District's dam safety program at Foster J. Sayers Dam, Centre County, Pa., August 19, 2020. Please note: Inspection footage was taken prior to the mask mandate on Federal property. (U.S. Army video by Nicole Strong)