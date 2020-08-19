USACE Baltimore District Dam Safety Program

Brian Glock, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Dam Safety Program manager, provides an overview of the District's dam safety program at Foster J. Sayers Dam, Centre County, Pa., August 19, 2020. Please note: Inspection footage was taken prior to the mask mandate on Federal property. (U.S. Army video by Nicole Strong)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794476
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-WO535-217
|Filename:
|DOD_108334985
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
