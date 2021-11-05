Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed forces and The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia conduct live fire exercise

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    United States Air Force Col. William C. Freeman, Director of Special Operations Command Europe and Sgt. Maj. Sean Egan with Special Operations Command Europe speak about the live fire training exercise "Trojan Footprint,"conducted with the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, United States Air Force 352nd Special Tactics Squadron, and U.S. Army 1st Brigade 10th Special Forces group on May 11, 2021 at Krovolak Training Area, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794473
    VIRIN: 210511-A-ZL723-751
    Filename: DOD_108334965
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MK

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Armed forces and The Army of the Republic of North Macedonia conduct live fire exercise, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    USAirforce
    StrongerTogether
    NorthMacedonia
    DefenderEurope

