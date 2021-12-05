Skipper III Unveiling

The Bloody Hundredth unveiled it's newest nose art of Skipper III, a call back our prestigious heritage of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.
Find out more information here:
https://www.mildenhall.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2602633/skipper-iii-nose-art-dedication-recognizes-special-bond-legacy-of-100th-bomb-gr/
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 07:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794470
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-SZ986-282
|Filename:
|DOD_108334933
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GB
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT