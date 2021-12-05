Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skipper III Unveiling

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Bloody Hundredth unveiled it's newest nose art of Skipper III, a call back our prestigious heritage of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

    Find out more information here:
    https://www.mildenhall.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2602633/skipper-iii-nose-art-dedication-recognizes-special-bond-legacy-of-100th-bomb-gr/

    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 07:56
