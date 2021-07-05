Sergeant Frank Rymer and Sergeant James Moto are interviewed about their roles with the Best Warrior Competition on Baumholder on May 7, 2021. The winner of the Baumholder Best Warrior Competition will go on to compete in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 06:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794466
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-GW628-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108334861
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Best Warrior Competition 2021, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
