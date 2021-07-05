Baumholder Best Warrior Competition 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794466" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Frank Rymer and Sergeant James Moto are interviewed about their roles with the Best Warrior Competition on Baumholder on May 7, 2021. The winner of the Baumholder Best Warrior Competition will go on to compete in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Best Warrior.