Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Best Warrior Competition 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Sergeant Frank Rymer and Sergeant James Moto are interviewed about their roles with the Best Warrior Competition on Baumholder on May 7, 2021. The winner of the Baumholder Best Warrior Competition will go on to compete in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Best Warrior.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794466
    VIRIN: 210507-A-GW628-682
    Filename: DOD_108334861
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Best Warrior Competition 2021, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    LRMC
    Baumholder Army Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT