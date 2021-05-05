The 48th Fighter Wing and Polish air force service members conducted training focused on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities. This training allowed all Airmen to hone their combat skills, build lasting relationships, and operate seamlessly as a combined force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 03:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794456
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-ZB805-0052
|Filename:
|DOD_108334791
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Współpraca (Partnership), by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
