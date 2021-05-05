Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Współpraca (Partnership)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing and Polish air force service members conducted training focused on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities. This training allowed all Airmen to hone their combat skills, build lasting relationships, and operate seamlessly as a combined force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794456
    VIRIN: 210505-F-ZB805-0052
    Filename: DOD_108334791
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Współpraca (Partnership), by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    PresenceMatters
    ReadyForces
    NATOStrong
    ReadyAF
    OwntheSkies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT