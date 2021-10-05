Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302nd Airlift Wing 2021 MAFFS Water Test Fire

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 302nd Airlift Wing perform water-based test fires of the U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit May 10, 2021 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, in preparation for annual aerial firefighting training.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794446
    VIRIN: 210511-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_108334527
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CO, US

    This work, 302nd Airlift Wing 2021 MAFFS Water Test Fire, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aerial
    airlift
    wing
    firefighting
    annual
    302nd

