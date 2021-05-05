Soldiers within the 25th Infantry Division conduct elevator training alongside Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 at Schofield Barracks, HI on May 11th, 2021. This training is necessary for the overall readiness of the joint force.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 23:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794445
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-PC678-466
|Filename:
|DOD_108334515
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25ID Army / USMC Joint Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS
