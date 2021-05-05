Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25ID Army / USMC Joint Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers within the 25th Infantry Division conduct elevator training alongside Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 at Schofield Barracks, HI on May 11th, 2021. This training is necessary for the overall readiness of the joint force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794445
    VIRIN: 210505-A-PC678-466
    Filename: DOD_108334515
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID Army / USMC Joint Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT