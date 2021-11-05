Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector North Bend medevacs a fisherman from the commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday, May 11, 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay, OR. The man was reportedly experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and loss of feeling in his hands and feet. He was transferred to medical personnel shore and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River)