Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector North Bend medevacs a fisherman from the commercial fishing vessel Joseph Tuesday, May 11, 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay, OR. The man was reportedly experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and loss of feeling in his hands and feet. He was transferred to medical personnel shore and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 22:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794444
    VIRIN: 210511-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108334501
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 25 miles off Tillamook Bay, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Oregon
    Tillamook
    Columbia River
    Fly Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT