    Airman 1st Class Shirley - Greenbelt, CVC

    GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Airman 1st Class Melanina Shirley, a military medical service provider assigned to the Air Force District of Washington and serving at the Greenbelt, MD Community Vaccination Center, spoke with the 4th ESC Public Affiars Officer about her experiences in the Air Force and her job at the CommunityVaccination Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 21:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794440
    VIRIN: 210407-A-NV630-003
    Filename: DOD_108334491
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GREENBELT, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Shirley - Greenbelt, CVC, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    Air Force District of Washington
    4th ESC
    377thTSC

