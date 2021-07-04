Airman 1st Class Melanina Shirley, a military medical service provider assigned to the Air Force District of Washington and serving at the Greenbelt, MD Community Vaccination Center, spoke with the 4th ESC Public Affiars Officer about her experiences in the Air Force and her job at the CommunityVaccination Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 21:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794440
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-NV630-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108334491
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GREENBELT, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman 1st Class Shirley - Greenbelt, CVC, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT