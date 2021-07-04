Airman 1st Class Shirley - Greenbelt, CVC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Melanina Shirley, a military medical service provider assigned to the Air Force District of Washington and serving at the Greenbelt, MD Community Vaccination Center, spoke with the 4th ESC Public Affiars Officer about her experiences in the Air Force and her job at the CommunityVaccination Center.