U.S. Army soldiers conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The b-roll includes soldiers firing M240B medium machine gun and a crew firing the M777 Howitzer. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Sgt. Jerod Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794427
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-BY519-446
|Filename:
|DOD_108334307
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayonet Focus FSCX b-roll, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
