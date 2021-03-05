Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bayonet Focus FSCX b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers conduct a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The b-roll includes soldiers firing M240B medium machine gun and a crew firing the M777 Howitzer. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dean Johnson and Sgt. Jerod Hathaway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794427
    VIRIN: 210503-A-BY519-446
    Filename: DOD_108334307
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayonet Focus FSCX b-roll, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    M240B
    Lancer
    FSCX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT