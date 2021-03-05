Students from Desert Junior-Senior High School at Edwards Air Force Base, California, read their Month Of the Military Child essays. Essay prompts included: "What’s your favorite part about being a military child?"
"Words of advice for younger military affiliated children," and "Favorite place you’ve been stationed."
Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 17:57
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|794426
VIRIN:
|210506-F-NW938-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108334272
Length:
|00:16:13
Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOMC Essay Winners, by Joshua Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
