    MOMC Essay Winners

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Joshua Miller 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Students from Desert Junior-Senior High School at Edwards Air Force Base, California, read their Month Of the Military Child essays. Essay prompts included: "What’s your favorite part about being a military child?"
    "Words of advice for younger military affiliated children," and "Favorite place you’ve been stationed."

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 17:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794426
    VIRIN: 210506-F-NW938-1001
    Filename: DOD_108334272
    Length: 00:16:13
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MOMC Essay Winners, by Joshua Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    412th Test Wing
    Edwards AFB MOMC

