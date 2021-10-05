Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avionics in the Washington National Guard

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Pfc. Dalia Suarez and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Papp, both with D Co., 1-168th GSAB, talk about their avionics job at the flight facility on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Avionics maintainers keep the navigational, electrical and radio equipment fully operational in order to keep the state's helicopters flying. (U.S. National Guard video by Jason Kriess)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794420
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-IK464-0001
    Filename: DOD_108334217
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Avionics in the Washington National Guard, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    avionics
    communication equipment
    aviation
    national guard
    washington national guard

