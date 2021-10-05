Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio 2020 JBSA Lackland, Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, SAMMC

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome video highlighting and introducing the missions at, near, around, and part of Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794414
    VIRIN: 210510-F-XZ183-173
    Filename: DOD_108334124
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio 2020 JBSA Lackland, Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, SAMMC, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lackland AFB
    Randolph AFB
    Fort Sam Houston
    San Antonio
    #JBSA #MilitaryCityUSA

