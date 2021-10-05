Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio 2020 JBSA Lackland, Randolph, Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, SAMMC

Welcome video highlighting and introducing the missions at, near, around, and part of Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794414
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-XZ183-173
|Filename:
|DOD_108334124
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
