Soldiers from the 441st Ground Ambulance Company speak about their mission at Guardian Response 2021, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794410
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-LX804-001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108334013
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|IN, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 441st Ground Ambulance Company at Guardian Response 2021, by RONALD BELL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
