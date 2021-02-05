Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    441st Ground Ambulance Company at Guardian Response 2021

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Video by RONALD BELL 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Soldiers from the 441st Ground Ambulance Company speak about their mission at Guardian Response 2021, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, April 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794410
    VIRIN: 210501-A-LX804-001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108334013
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: IN, US
    Hometown: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 441st Ground Ambulance Company at Guardian Response 2021, by RONALD BELL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Army Medicine
    807th MC(DS)

