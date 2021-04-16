Parris Island Marine Corps Band Spring Concert

The Parris Island Marine Band presents a spring concert on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. April 16th, 2021. The pieces played, by composer Frank Ticheli entitled "Simple Gifts: Four Shaker Songs", are intended to bring thoughts of hope and simplicity to mind.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, Sgt. Yamil Casarreal, LCpl Christopher McMurry, and LCpl Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794390
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333678
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
