41st Civil Support Team kicks off Annual Evaluation Training with AR North

The Kentucky National Guard's 41st Civil Support Team (CST) rallied in Bardstown, Ky., to kick-off their mission-readiness evaluation March 15-18, 2021. This certification test takes place every 18 months to keep the team up to date with the protocols and procedures necessary for responding to potential Weapons of Mass Destruction (MWD) and/or threat thereof.



music provided by Bensound.com