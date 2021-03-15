The Kentucky National Guard's 41st Civil Support Team (CST) rallied in Bardstown, Ky., to kick-off their mission-readiness evaluation March 15-18, 2021. This certification test takes place every 18 months to keep the team up to date with the protocols and procedures necessary for responding to potential Weapons of Mass Destruction (MWD) and/or threat thereof.
music provided by Bensound.com
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794376
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-OX664-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108333475
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
41st Civil Support Team kicks off Annual Evaluation Training with AR North
