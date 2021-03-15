Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Civil Support Team kicks off Annual Evaluation Training with AR North

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Kentucky National Guard's 41st Civil Support Team (CST) rallied in Bardstown, Ky., to kick-off their mission-readiness evaluation March 15-18, 2021. This certification test takes place every 18 months to keep the team up to date with the protocols and procedures necessary for responding to potential Weapons of Mass Destruction (MWD) and/or threat thereof.

    music provided by Bensound.com

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Kentucky national guard
    cst
    mad
    41st civil support team

