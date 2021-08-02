Master Sgt. (ret.) James Rials, former production supervisor for the 403rd Maintenance Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., shared his story of how he got to a place in his life that led to a near suicide attempt and how that led him to seek help. Through sharing his story, Rials hopes that Airmen that come after him will learn from his mistakes and reach out to someone for help before it is too late. This video is part two of a three-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794371
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-FC081-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108333442
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Failed Attempt: Pain, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT