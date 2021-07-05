Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Black Safety Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess 

    Communication Directorate             

    Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses the Marine Corps for Traffic Safety Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 13:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794367
    VIRIN: 210507-M-UN760-0001
    Filename: DOD_108333411
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Black Safety Month, by LCpl Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Safety
    Car
    Traffic
    SgtMaj
    SMMC
    SgtMaj Troy Black

