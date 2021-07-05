Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses the Marine Corps for Traffic Safety Month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 13:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794367
|VIRIN:
|210507-M-UN760-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333411
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Black Safety Month, by LCpl Morgan Burgess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT