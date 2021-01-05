5th Group and Make-A-Wish Collaborate

Soldiers with the Chemical Decontamination Detachment, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), set up a static display of a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. for children to experience during the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s celebration of World Wish Day, May 1, 2021. The Soldiers partnered with the Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Chapter to bring some joy and fun to children during a static parade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Smeigh, Dylan)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794366
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-VZ935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108333390
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
