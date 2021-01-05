5th Group and Make-A-Wish Collaborate

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Chemical Decontamination Detachment, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), set up a static display of a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. for children to experience during the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s celebration of World Wish Day, May 1, 2021. The Soldiers partnered with the Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Chapter to bring some joy and fun to children during a static parade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Smeigh, Dylan)