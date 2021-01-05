Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Group and Make-A-Wish Collaborate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Dylan Smeigh 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the Chemical Decontamination Detachment, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), set up a static display of a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. for children to experience during the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s celebration of World Wish Day, May 1, 2021. The Soldiers partnered with the Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Chapter to bring some joy and fun to children during a static parade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Smeigh, Dylan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794366
    VIRIN: 210501-A-VZ935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333390
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Group and Make-A-Wish Collaborate, by SPC Dylan Smeigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Special Forces
    Army
    Make-A-Wish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT