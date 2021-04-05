Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 personal protective equipment and testing equipment

    PIRMASENS, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    B-roll of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing equipment at United States Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe's facility in Pirmasens, Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794355
    VIRIN: 210504-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108333230
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PIRMASENS, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 personal protective equipment and testing equipment, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAMMCE

    COVID-19

    COVID

    United States Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe

    TAGS

    ppe
    USAMMCE
    COVID-19
    COVID
    United States Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe

