    U.S. Air Force supports Latvian Independence flyover

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.04.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing supported a flyover for the Latvian Independence day above Daugavpils, Latvia, May 4, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force supports Latvian Independence flyover, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-15
    Tanker
    KC-135
    EUCOM
    100th ARW

