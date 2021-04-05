A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing supported a flyover for the Latvian Independence day above Daugavpils, Latvia, May 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794354
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-TF218-1269
|Filename:
|DOD_108333226
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Air Force supports Latvian Independence flyover, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT