    Resilience Storyteller-SMSgt Tania McGuire

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    SMSgt Tania McGuire shares her story of resilience at the AFRC Enlisted Symposium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 08:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794350
    VIRIN: 210504-F-WY061-3003
    Filename: DOD_108333203
    Length: 00:12:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resilience Storyteller-SMSgt Tania McGuire, by Manuel Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience

AFRC

Enlisted Symposium

    Resilience

    AFRC

    Enlisted Symposium

    TAGS

    Resilience
    AFRC
    Enlisted Symposium

