    NATO Experts – What is NATO’s role in the fight against COVID-19? (WITH SUBS)

    BELGIUM

    11.04.2020

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure. From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the security issues that matter directly from the experts. “This pandemic has shown that NATO can respond effectively even to unconventional threats, and that when we work together, we can help save lives.” In this episode, John Manza, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations, discusses NATO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794345
    VIRIN: 201104-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108333133
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: BE

    NATO

