NATO Experts – What is NATO’s role in the fight against COVID-19? (WITH SUBS)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794345" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure. From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the security issues that matter directly from the experts. “This pandemic has shown that NATO can respond effectively even to unconventional threats, and that when we work together, we can help save lives.” In this episode, John Manza, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations, discusses NATO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.