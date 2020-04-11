Meet the NATO Experts - What is NATO's role in the fight against COVID-19 (International version)

NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure. From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the security issues that matter directly from the experts. “This pandemic has shown that NATO can respond effectively even to unconventional threats, and that when we work together, we can help save lives.” In this episode, John Manza, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations, discusses NATO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.
