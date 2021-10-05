Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swift Response 21: Estonia LFX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia — As Estonian Defence Force soldiers make their maneuvers, it is up to U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division to support them via assault in, as they await for the call that they can quickly answer in support of Swift Response 21, May 10, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Cote).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 06:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794332
    VIRIN: 210510-A-AB407-697
    Filename: DOD_108332909
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21: Estonia LFX, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirAssault
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    82ndAirborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT