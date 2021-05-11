Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD News in 2: May 11, 2021

    JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: Airmen participate in Dragon Forge 2021, CBRN Marines conduct advanced drills, and Marines with MRF-D conduct live fire training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 01:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794330
    VIRIN: 210511-F-YU621-599
    Filename: DOD_108332753
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    CBRN
    Marines
    MRF-D
    Dragon Forge 2021

