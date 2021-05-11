On this DoD News in 2: Airmen participate in Dragon Forge 2021, CBRN Marines conduct advanced drills, and Marines with MRF-D conduct live fire training.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 01:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794330
|VIRIN:
|210511-F-YU621-599
|Filename:
|DOD_108332753
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD News in 2: May 11, 2021, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT