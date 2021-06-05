2/2 Resupply B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct aerial resupply drills on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. This training increased the Marines’ proficiency in tactical logistics, enhancing their Expeditionary Advanced Base operations capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)