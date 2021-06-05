U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct aerial resupply drills on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. This training increased the Marines’ proficiency in tactical logistics, enhancing their Expeditionary Advanced Base operations capabilities. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794326
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-WW783-352
|Filename:
|DOD_108332693
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2/2 Resupply B-Roll, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT