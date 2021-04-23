Scout Section Live Fire

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct squad level live fire training lanes at Phakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island on April 23, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794324
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-AK380-919
|Filename:
|DOD_108332691
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
