    Scout Section Live Fire

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct squad level live fire training lanes at Phakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island on April 23, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794324
    VIRIN: 210423-A-AK380-919
    Filename: DOD_108332691
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scout Section Live Fire, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Scout
    Training

