    Project Inclusion - Mr. Eleuterio N. Santana III

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."
    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
    Eleuterio N. Santana III, assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District, talks about his family immigrating to the United States, and the importance of one's family name in his culture.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 20:26
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    #ProjectInclusion #ArmyEquality #ArmyTeam

