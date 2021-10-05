Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Operations Over the Black Sea

    BULGARIA

    05.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Aircrews from the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, part of 12th CAB, are flying training missions over the Black Sea as the final step in their certification for maritime operations, during exercise Swift Response 21, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, between May 4th and 16th.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in over a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

