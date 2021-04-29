Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building an F-35

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois and Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media hype video showing the assembly of a model F-35 plane. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794308
    VIRIN: 210430-F-XX992-2001
    Filename: DOD_108332415
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building an F-35, by SSgt Kaylee Dubois and A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

