Call of Duty Transition Resources with Special Forces – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E5 – 2 May 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794276" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wanna know what it’s like to be a Special Operations Soldier? And are U.S. Army Special Forces and Rangers just like the heroes you see in the movies (we know, all Soldiers are heroes, but we digress☺)? Find out on this week’s high-octane #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Army Rangers LTC Dan Ferriter and MSG Yuma Barnett and Special Forces SGM Matt Parrish about what it’s like to be a Special Operator and the transition resources that are out there for these guys once they are ready to hang up their combat boots. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E5.