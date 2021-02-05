Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Call of Duty Transition Resources with Special Forces – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E5 – 2 May 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Olivia Nunn 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Wanna know what it’s like to be a Special Operations Soldier? And are U.S. Army Special Forces and Rangers just like the heroes you see in the movies (we know, all Soldiers are heroes, but we digress☺)? Find out on this week’s high-octane #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Army Rangers LTC Dan Ferriter and MSG Yuma Barnett and Special Forces SGM Matt Parrish about what it’s like to be a Special Operator and the transition resources that are out there for these guys once they are ready to hang up their combat boots. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E5.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794276
    VIRIN: 210502-A-OI989-304
    Filename: DOD_108331791
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    This work, Call of Duty Transition Resources with Special Forces – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E5 – 2 May 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    Army Transition
    Soldier For Life Podcast

