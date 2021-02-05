Wanna know what it’s like to be a Special Operations Soldier? And are U.S. Army Special Forces and Rangers just like the heroes you see in the movies (we know, all Soldiers are heroes, but we digress☺)? Find out on this week’s high-octane #SoldierForLifePodcast as LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Army Rangers LTC Dan Ferriter and MSG Yuma Barnett and Special Forces SGM Matt Parrish about what it’s like to be a Special Operator and the transition resources that are out there for these guys once they are ready to hang up their combat boots. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS8E5.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794276
|VIRIN:
|210502-A-OI989-304
|Filename:
|DOD_108331791
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Call of Duty Transition Resources with Special Forces – Soldier For Life Podcast S8:E5 – 2 May 2021, by LTC Olivia Nunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT