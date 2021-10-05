Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SES Promotion Ceremony for Ms. Megan Dake

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    SES Promotion Ceremony for Ms. Megan Dake

    Hosted by Ms. Rebecca Weirick, SES
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Procurement)

    Hall of Heroes, The Pentagon

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794274
    Filename: DOD_108331780
    Length: 00:40:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Hall of Heroes
    Megan Dake

