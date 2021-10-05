Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: 1st LT Pastor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794273" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part 2 of 4 in the series. 1st LT Anna Pastor describes what it was like growing up in the Philippines and how that experience has helped shaped her into the leader that she is today.