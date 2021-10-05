Part 2 of 4 in the series. 1st LT Anna Pastor describes what it was like growing up in the Philippines and how that experience has helped shaped her into the leader that she is today.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794273
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331701
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month: 1st LT Pastor, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT