The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a pre-commissioned 154-foot Fast Reponse Cutter, pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794271
|VIRIN:
|210413-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331687
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, searching for more, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
