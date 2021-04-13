Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 people from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, searching for more

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a pre-commissioned 154-foot Fast Reponse Cutter, pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794271
    VIRIN: 210413-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108331687
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: LA, US

