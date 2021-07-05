Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794267
    VIRIN: 210507-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108331657
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

