The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794267
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331657
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT