NIWC Atlantic's INEP was one of the many technologies featured at the 2021 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise. This short video explains what the technology can do as well as why it is important to integrate the technology at ANTX.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794259
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-BJ011-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108331321
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic's INEP at ANTX 2021, by Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
