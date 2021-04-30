Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "How Do You Build A Team?" U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks - Segment 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Amber Cobena and Spc. Keon Horton

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central introduces the "T.I.M.S. Talks" series. Building on the foundations of the This Is My Squad initiative and the Center for Army Lessons Learned "Building Cohesive Teams" handbook, this series discusses how to build and maintain cohesive teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794255
    VIRIN: 210430-A-KF716-679
    PIN: 210430
    Filename: DOD_108331286
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "How Do You Build A Team?" U.S. Army Central's T.I.M.S. Talks - Segment 1, by SPC Amber Cobena and SPC Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    CALL
    This is My Squad
    TIMS
    Building Cohesive Teams
    TIMS Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT