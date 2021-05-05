Army Scientists Find New Potential Counter to Nerve Agent Exposure

When it comes to the nerve agent VX, even a tiny drop on the skin is quickly fatal. Army researchers at the Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center are now busy developing a way to counteract the way VX attacks life-sustaining molecular activities inside human cells, and they are doing it using a common, over-the counter nutritional supplement.
