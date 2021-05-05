Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Scientists Find New Potential Counter to Nerve Agent Exposure

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    When it comes to the nerve agent VX, even a tiny drop on the skin is quickly fatal. Army researchers at the Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center are now busy developing a way to counteract the way VX attacks life-sustaining molecular activities inside human cells, and they are doing it using a common, over-the counter nutritional supplement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794249
    VIRIN: 210505-O-WC829-566
    Filename: DOD_108331244
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    This work, Army Scientists Find New Potential Counter to Nerve Agent Exposure, by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Army
    VX
    Nerve Agent
    DEVCOM

