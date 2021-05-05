Medical and COVID-19 Town Hall with 21st Medical Group, May, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21st Medical Group (21 MDG) commander, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Berzinis, the 21 MDG deputy commander, sit down for the monthly medical town hall at Peterson Air Force Base to address frequently asked questions and other general medical information.



Topics include:

00:37 - Nurse Appreciation Week shout-out

03:00 - Supporting the FEMA mission

04-21 - Questions from the community

07:24 - MHS Genesis

12:31 - MTF services update



Please visit https://peterson.tricare.mil for more information.



If you would like to submit questions for our next Town Hall, please visit https://www.peterson.spaceforce.mil/Contact/