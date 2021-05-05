Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical and COVID-19 Town Hall with 21st Medical Group, May, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21st Medical Group (21 MDG) commander, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Berzinis, the 21 MDG deputy commander, sit down for the monthly medical town hall at Peterson Air Force Base to address frequently asked questions and other general medical information.

    Topics include:
    00:37 - Nurse Appreciation Week shout-out
    03:00 - Supporting the FEMA mission
    04-21 - Questions from the community
    07:24 - MHS Genesis
    12:31 - MTF services update

    Please visit https://peterson.tricare.mil for more information.

    If you would like to submit questions for our next Town Hall, please visit https://www.peterson.spaceforce.mil/Contact/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794237
    VIRIN: 210510-F-BV344-001
    Filename: DOD_108331020
    Length: 00:16:10
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical and COVID-19 Town Hall with 21st Medical Group, May, 2021, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson
    Schriever
    21st Medical Group
    21 MDG
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT