Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21st Medical Group (21 MDG) commander, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Berzinis, the 21 MDG deputy commander, sit down for the monthly medical town hall at Peterson Air Force Base to address frequently asked questions and other general medical information.
Topics include:
00:37 - Nurse Appreciation Week shout-out
03:00 - Supporting the FEMA mission
04-21 - Questions from the community
07:24 - MHS Genesis
12:31 - MTF services update
Please visit https://peterson.tricare.mil for more information.
If you would like to submit questions for our next Town Hall, please visit https://www.peterson.spaceforce.mil/Contact/
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794237
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108331020
|Length:
|00:16:10
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical and COVID-19 Town Hall with 21st Medical Group, May, 2021, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS
